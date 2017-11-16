Indian Raiways coaches may have bio-toilets to be installed by 2018-end

The target of 100 per cent completion of installing bio-toilets in the Indian Raiways coaches has been advanced to December 2018, said an official here on Wednesday.



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

"Under the dynamic guidance of Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal, the target for 100 per cent completion of installing bio-toilets in coaches has been advanced to December 2018," said Ravindra Gupta, Member (Rolling Stock), Ministry of Railway.

Gupta was speaking at a event organised here to highlight Railway Ministry's efforts towards a low-carbon pathway and overall sustainable mobility initiatives in the Indian transport sector. On the occasion, other senior officials also called for a need for increasing role of renewables in the railways to achieve net decarbonisation.