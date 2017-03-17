Industrialist's son arrested for forcing spouse to participate in wife-swapping

Police arrest son of a prominent industrialist on charges of wife-swapping in Bhubaneswar. Wife of the accused had six months ago accused him and his family of torturing her as she had refused to take part in the activity. She claimed that he had forced her to get involved in wife-swapping





Bhubaneswar: The police on Friday arrested the son of a promient industrialist on the charges of wife swapping in the state capital here. The accused has been identified as Sabyasachi Mishra, son of industrialist and owner of Nayagarh Sugar Mill Trailokya Nath Mishra, said commissioner of police Y B Khurania.



Sabyasachi was arrested by Mahila Police from his Kharavel Nagar house. Sabyasachi's wife Lopamudra, six months ago had accused her husband and his family of torturing her as she refused to take part in wife-swapping. She had also alleged that she was tortured for dowry, both by her husband and his family. According to Lopamudra's allegation, after their marriage, Sabyasachi had taken her abroad where he had forced her to get involved in wife-swapping.



When she refused, he harassed her with support from his family, the police said quoting the contents of the FIR. Lopamudra had also alleged that there were attempts by her in-laws to kill her and her son after which she had reported the matter to Mahila Police six months ago. While police had summoned the industrialist¿s family, the Mishras had fled fearing arrest. The family had also got an interim protection from court.



After the interim protection was removed, police had issued a lookout circular against them. When police came to know that they were at their Kharavel Nagar house, a special squad raided the house and arrested Sabyasachi. Both Sabyasachi and his father Trailokya Nath Mishra rubbished the allegations. "I have always treated Lopamudra as my daughter and not as daughther-in-law. She has been mislead," said Trilokya Nath Mishra while his son totally rejected the allegation of wife-swapping.