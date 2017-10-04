

Iqbal Kaskar

The Thane police have na­med fugitive gangster Dawo­od Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim in an extortion case. Around R3 crore had been extorted from a landlord from Gorai, Borivli. This is the first case in which Dawood has been named after he fled India nearly 30 years ago.

The Gorai-based landlord had a deal with a builder for his 38-acre property. "The builder had given him a tok­en amount of R2 crore. But, it took more than a year for the details of the deal to be worked out and the landlord started demanding twice the amount claiming that price for his land had doubled. The landlord then approached an agent of Iqbal Kaskar, who contacted the builder.

Kaskar told the bui­lder he had now purchased the land and there would be no further deal on it. "Kaskar then took the R2 crore from the landlord as well as R1 crore as fee for the job," added an official.

The duo has been booked un­der relevant sections of the IPC. Cops confirmed that they had added the names of Dawood and Anees Ibrahim in this case as Kaskar had used his brothers’ names to scare the builder. A source in the Thane police department confirmed this development.