Islamic State group claims responsibility for a car bombing that killed 8 in Yemen

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a car bombing that security sources said killed 10 people, including civilians, at a security post in Yemen's government bastion of Aden yesterday. The jihadist group claimed the attack in the southern port city via the encrypted messaging app Telegram, adding that a Yemeni suicide bomber had detonated the vehicle. Aden's security chief said: "Eight members of the security forces and two civilians were killed in a car bombing in the central district of Abdul Aziz."



Yemeni firefighters douse flames following the explosion. Pic/AFP

"There are a large number of wounded, some of them in serious condition," Brigadier Shalal Shaya said, attributing the blast to a car bomb. Witnesses earlier said they heard a loud explosion followed by gunfire at the main office of UAE-trained security forces in charge of guarding state-owned facilities. The Zayed bin Sultan mosque, which is located near the security office and funded by the United Arab Emirates, was also damaged in the attack.

8.6k No. of people killed in the Yemen war