On Day 3 of the search for skeletal remains, possibly of missing Dahisar youth Nasim Shaikh, 21, around Kelwa seashore, the team found a portion of a skull and a bone piece metres away from the spot the police had buried a body in three years ago.



Family's concerns

Nasim's sister Anusaya Gaud said, "It's not clear if the remains are human or animal. The police have asked for my parents' blood samples, which we are reluctant to give as the result will again be negative, because the remains weren't found at the spot the body was buried in."

The identical post-mortem reports of the two bodies

The family raised serious concerns about the samples that were preserved from the unknown body, which they had identified on the basis of the clothes that Nasim was wearing on July 8, 2014.

Post-mortem reports of the two bodies the police buried there state that in one case three samples were taken for DNA analysis — a piece of left femur, an incisor tooth and hair — and in the other, two — a piece of left femur and an incisor tooth.

Expert questions

Forensic experts pointed out glaring goof-ups in the reports prepared by Dr S S Dhengle, medical officer at the public health centre in Edvan, Palghar district.

Both reports don't mention the mandatory ADR numbers of Kelwa police station, said an expert. "And it is humanly impossible for a doctor to conduct two post-mortems simultaneously. The reports state both bodies were found at 4.30 pm, both autopsies started at 4.45 pm and completed at 5.15 pm. And both reports have identical notes."

There is no mention of injuries caused by fish and other animals to the bodies, despite Gaud saying the Kelwa police themselves had said to her that the faces had been eaten away beyond recognition.

