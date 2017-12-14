Khurshid Kasuri dismisses Narendra Modi's claim as 'strange story with no basis'

Pakistan's former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri yesterday dismissed as "a strange story with no basis," the claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Islamabad was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly polls

Pakistan's former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri yesterday dismissed as "a strange story with no basis," the claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Islamabad was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly polls.



Rahul Gandhi during All India Mahila Congress' workshop 'I Am Courage : The Way Forward' in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

"I am astonished. I had gone for dinner and I heard him saying that Pakistan is hatching a conspiracy," Kasuri, who was Pakistan's Foreign Minister from November 2002 to November 2007, told Samaa TV news channel. Recalling ex-PM Manmohan Singh, ex-vice president Hamid Ansari, ex-Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor, four former foreign secretaries and three ex-high commissioners to Pakistan and military analysts were present at the dinner, Kasuri asked, "are they also part of Pakistan's conspiracy? It is a strange story with no basis. What else can I say?"

EC notice to Rahul

The Election Commission yesterday night issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the provisions of the election law and the model code by giving interviews to TV channels in Gujarat where the final phase of polls is due today. It asked him to respond to the notice latest by December 18 evening.

14

No of districts in Gujarat which go the polls today

