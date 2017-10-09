Tripod, a loggerhead sea turtle, is returned to its home in the waters at Kelwa beach on Saturday, after a month of treatment. The female turtle was named so after it was found on the beach with one flipper missing - likely damaged in an accident.



Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

"She was rescued by volunteer Pratik Wahurwagha and spent a month at the WCAWA Injured Sea Turtle Treatment and Transit Centre in Dahanu, where she received treatment for an open wound on her right front flipper," said Veterinarian Dr Dinesh Vinherkar.

On Saturday, as Wildlife Week came to a close, forest officials and volunteers took her towards the deep sea on a boat, after which they lowered her into the waves. They will keep a close watch on the shores to check that Tripod is not stranded on the beach over the next few days.

