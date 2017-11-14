M Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi pay tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary. "Wish the nation on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, today," Naidu tweeted.



Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Modi, who is in Manila to attend the India-ASEAN summit, also paid tributes to Nehru. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," he wrote on Twitter. Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad.