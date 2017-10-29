Major accident averted on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Saturday morning, 16 passengers from Mumbai who were on their way to Jejuri, Pune, had a near-death experience when the driver ran over a divider on the on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The driver had allegedly dozed off behind the wheel.



Representational Pic

Fortunately, he swerved in time averting what could have been a major disaster. The incident took place at 4 am near Ozarde village. A case of accidental report has been filed at Talegoan Dhabhade police station. Senior inspector Mugutrao Patil of Talegoan Dhabhade Police Station said, "It seems that the driver lost control because he dozed off and ended up rammed in to the road divider." Eight passengers were hurt in the accident, of which two have sustained major injuries.