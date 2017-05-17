Man arrested, 2 minor boys detained for raping 'mentally weak'





Jaipur: A man was arrested and two teenage boys were detained today for allegedly raping and thrashing a "mentally weak" married woman in Sanganer area. The 24-year-old man was held and the two boys were detained here following a tip-off, said DCP (East) K Rastradeep, adding they confessed to the crime.



During police interrogation, they revealed that they abducted the woman who was standing near a road in Sanganer area on Monday night. They were in an inebriated state at the time of incident, the officer said. The victim (aged around 25 years), who is mentally weak according to her husband, left her house on Monday night.



The accused, who were on a motorcycle, forcefully took her to an isolated area to commit the crime, the DCP said. She was abandoned near a petrol pump in a half-naked state, he said. Locals saw her in the morning and informed the police following which she was shifted to a hospital, he said. A case was registered yesterday under IPC sections including 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (causing hurt).