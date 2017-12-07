Man burnt alive over 'love jihad', accused arrested

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said, adding the victim has been identified as Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh

A man was arrested in Rajasthan on Thursday for thrashing a person before burning him alive to "save a girl from 'love jihad'", officials said. The accused, Shambunath Raigar, also recorded the horrific act which was uploaded on the social media. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district and the video has gone viral.

Representational Picture

Raigar has been sent for interrogation in the matter, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said, adding the victim has been identified as Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh.

Surprisingly, in another video, which is also going viral, Raigar, is seen justifying his act. He is seen claiming in the video "the act is an endeavour to save a girl from 'love jihad'". Speaking to IANS, Manoj Kumar said police were informed about a half-burnt body lying in Rajnagar in Rajsamand district.

He, along with Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Tripathi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Singh reached the spot where they found a badly disfigured body. Immediately, the Forensic Scientific Lab (FSL) team and dog squad was summoned.

The video which has gone viral, shows the perpetrator hitting the man with an agricultural tool, pouring kerosene oil on his body and burning him alive. Raigar also warned "those indulging in 'love jihad' will meet the same fate".

The tool used for murder, the victim's motorbike and his slippers were found in the crime scene.According to Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.