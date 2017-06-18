Man rapes 15-year-old sister-in-law in absence of his wife



A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday when the girl's brother-in-law Giraj Mali (23) allegedly forced himself on her after finding that his wife was away from home in Keshavpura village, Dablana SHO Sanjay Royal said.

However, the matter came to light only on Friday after the girl complained of pain and later narrated her ordeal.

Following this, she was rushed to Bundi district government hospital from where she was referred to J K Lone Hospital in Kota, the SHO said.

She is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be normal, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC 376 (punishment for rape).

The accused has gone absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said, adding that the girl's medical examination was conducted yesterday.