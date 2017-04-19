Maneka Gandhi now wants the father's name optional in caste certificates

Maneka Gandhi. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Woman and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has sought a change in rules that require the father's name to be mandatorily mentioned for getting caste certificates, in case of children raised by single or separated mothers.

Gandhi's move comes days within her approaching HRD minister Prakash Javadekar with a request to change the rule that requires the father's name to be mandatorily mentioned on a student's degree certificate.

Gandhi said she has been approached by many women facing problems in getting caste certificates for their children sans the father's name.