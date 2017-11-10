Man's rotting corpse found at home: Sewri church performs his last rites

Three days after the decomposed body of a 59-year-old man, Francis Xavier Countinho, was recovered from his house in Fort, his last rites were performed at Sewri church yesterday, in the absence of his family members. Even though his niece had contacted his son and daughter, who reside in America, they refused to come to India for his funeral.



Estranged since long

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Francis was working in a private bank. Though we have little information about his relationship with his wife, we have found out they were not living together since a very long time. We had conducted a post-mortem, the reports of which mention the cause of death as natural. No foul play is involved in the incident."

A source said, "Francis's niece had contacted his children, Reena and Kelvin, via e-mail, to which they replied on November 8. They said, 'Thanks for informing us, but we can't come to India. We are not even interested in the property left behind, and you can perform the last rites and pray for his soul.'"

The discovery

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police had found Francis's body on November 6. Officers said that he used to stay in a third-floor flat of Mughal Apartments. When a foul smell started emanating from his house, neighbours informed the police. Thereafter, the police broke into the flat and found him dead.

Nov 6

The day when Francis Xavier Countinho's body was found

