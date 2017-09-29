Mark Zuckerberg has hit back at US President Donald Trump for accusing Facebook of being 'always anti-Trump', saying the leading social networking site is a platform for all ideas.



Mark Zuckerberg. File pic

The US President had accused Facebook of 'collusion' on Twitter, branding it 'anti-Trump'. Reacting to Trump's accusation, Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO and founder said the social media platform had tried to be neutral in the 2016 US elections. Zuckerberg, however, said, he regretted dismissing concerns about the Facebook's role in influencing the US presidential race.

"Every day I work to bring people together and build a community for everyone. We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas," he said on his Facebook page. "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like," he argued. Days after Facebook agreed to cooperate with Congress on its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, President Trump criticised the social network for being 'anti-Trump'.

Trump tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump. The Networks were always anti-Trump hence, Fake News, @nytimes (apologized) & @wapo were anti-Trump. Collusion?"