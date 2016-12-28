Mexican teenage girl celebrates 15th birthday with 10 thousand guests

Quinceanera’s invite had become an Internet sensation as 1.3 million RSVP’d to it on FB



Rubi Ibarra dances with a singer during her 15th birthday celebrations in Villa de Guadalupe, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico. Pic/AFP

San Luis Potosi: A huge crowd turned out to celebrate the 15th birthday of Rubi Ibarra, a small-town Mexican girl – though fewer than the 1.3 million people who said they were coming after the invitation went viral online.

Girls’ 15th birthday parties are often a huge affair in Latin America, when families pull out all the stops to welcome them to womanhood. But Rubi’s “quinceanera” party took the phenomenon to a whole new level, after the invite became an offbeat Internet sensation.

About 10,000 partygoers of all ages came to see Rubi, who danced the night away in a flouncy, floral princess gown with a dramatic red skirt. The teen was the centre of attention on a large rock concert-style stage set up in the field. The evening featured fireworks, a huge banquet and a concert broadcast on a giant screen. Rubi danced with friends, as well as the men of her family, receiving a rose from each, in keeping with tradition.

The invite

“We would like to invite you this December 26 to our daughter Rubi Ibarra Garcia’s 15th birthday party,” her dad, Crescencio, said in the video invitation. “Everyone” is invited”. 1.3 million Facebook users said they would attend.