Military takes control of Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe under house arrest
Zimbabwe's military was in control of the country yesterday as President Robert Mugabe said he was under house arrest, although generals denied staging a coup. Mugabe's decades-long grip on power appeared to be fading as military vehicles blocked roads outside the parliament in Harare and senior soldiers delivered a late-night television address to the nation.
"The president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed," Major General Sibusiso Moyo said, slowly reading out a statement.
Robert and Grace Mugabe
"We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes... As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy," Moyo said, adding, "This is not a military takeover of government".
Major General Sibusiso Moyo
Tensions between Mugabe and the military establishment, which has long helped prop up his authoritarian rule, erupted in public over recent weeks.
Following are key figures in Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe's'G40' political faction, the target of an overnight coup
GRACE MUGABE: Mugabe's 52-year-old wife rose from political obscurity to the top ranks of the ruling ZANU-PF party and, after the purge of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, became the front-runner to succeed her husband.
Jonathan Moyo: A slick propagandist and former information minister, Moyo was G40's brains and mouthpiece. His Twitter feed has been uncharacteristically silent since the coup.
Ignatius Chombo: A former University lecturer and Mugabe's homeboy, Chombo was promoted in an October cabinet reshuffle from the interior ministry to the finance portfolio.
Augustine Chihuri: As Commissioner General of the police, Chihuri was accused by rights groups of presiding over vicious crackdowns on dissent and popular protest in the last 18 months.