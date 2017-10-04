As part of the Union Government's 'Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan' and on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) commenced the fortnight-long cleanliness drive along Mumbai Pune Expressway.

The drive was held between 8 am and 8 pm on October 2, 2017. MSRDC has also resolved to continue cleaning of the Expressway for the entire year.

Employees of all the four petrol pumps on the Expressway, the staff from four food malls as well as two toll plazas would be participating in the cleanliness drive. As part of the drive, the entire stretch of Mumbai Pune Expressway was cleaned and MSRDC contemplates to make it a regular affair throughout the year.

Commenting on this social endeavour, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Kiran Kurundkar said, "Maintaining cleanliness on the road is very important. We need to keep our highways and Expressway clean for an easy and smooth flow of traffic. Keeping this in kind, we started this initiative. Though this drive will be held for 15 days, we have resolved to continue this drive for the entire year."

It was exactly three years ago in 2014 that the Union Government launched its ambitious 'Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan' with an aim to keep the India clean. This initiative has been evoking an overwhelming response across the country with the people from all walks of life pledging to keep their surroundings clean.

