Mumbai: BJP leader Shailaja Girkar no more



Shailaja Girkar. Pic/Twitter

Shailaja Girkar, a senior BJP corporator from the western suburbs breathed her last following a heart attack on Sunday evening. Party sources say she has been unwell for some time.

Her husband is Maharashtra Legislative Council member Vijay (Bhai) Girkar. Shailaja Girkar's death was confirmed by Manoj Kotak, the BJP party leader in the BMC.

According to The Times of India, Girkar who was at present a civic standing committee member was a former deputy mayor in the BMC around 2011.

She has headed the BMC's education committee in the past and was corporator for the past five terms starting from 1997. Girkar was elected from ward number 21 (R-central ward) which consists of Charkop during the 2017 civic elections.

