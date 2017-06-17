Mumbai: Doctor strips female patient for administering injection, arrested

The victim alleged the doctor stripped her and then touched her chest. Representation pic

The Chembur police have arrested a 64-year-old doctor for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman. The incident took place in the Lions Club of Mumbai Govandi Health and Education Center in Chembur a few days ago.

According to the police, the arrested doctor has been identified as Subhash Sehgal.

On June 14 around 2.45 pm, the victim had gone to consult him for some gynaecological issues.

In her statement to the police, she said the doctor stripped her on the pretext of giving her an injection, and after that, touched her chest, saying it was part of the check-up.

The woman told her family about the incident who took her to Chembur police station and registered an FIR against the doctor under section 354 (B) (outraging a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Confirming the incident, deputy commissioner of police (zone VI) Shahaji Umap told mid-day, “We arrested the accused and produced him in court, which sent him to police custody. We are now collecting more evidence in the case.”