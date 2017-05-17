 Mumbai Crime: Fight over turning off music at wedding turns violent, 1 dead

Argument over turning the music off turned violent at a wedding in Abdul Rasool chawl on Gilbert Road, after a man lost his life in the scuffle. The deceased's friend is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be critical.

Three accused have been arrested by the police. According to Hindustan Times, a complaint registered with the DN Nagar Police says Mohammad Anjum Vadari (38), died after being attacked with a beer bottle, cricket bat, tiles and a sickle.

The complainant Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh (18) named Kasim Shaikh, Zahir Shaikh and Asif Shaikh as the culprits, who were apprehended. Another man, who was injured in the violent tussle, Sadik Ali Shaikh, is grievously injured and is currently being treated at Cooper Hospital.