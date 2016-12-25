Mumbai: Painter falls to death on sets of Bollywood film Padmavati

Aarey resident fell from a height of five feet on the sets of the period flick



Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati at Mehboob Studios

A painter fell to his death on the sets of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati on Saturday afternoon. Police sources said Mukesh Dakia was painting a tomb on the sets in Film City when the incident took place.

"Mukesh Dakia, a resident of Moracha Pada in Aarey Colony, fell from a height of 5 feet on his back. He sustained severe head injuries," an official from Aarey police station said. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, but Dakia was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

According to sources on the film's sets, work on the tomb was almost over and only the final colour touch-ups were on.

DCP (Zone 12) Kiran Kumar Chavan said, "We have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter — how he fell from that height. If any safety negligence is found, we will deal with it strictly."

Shobha Sant, CEO, Bhansali Productions, said, "What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforseen. We are making every effort to help the authorities. Our support and prayers are with deceased's family in this time of grief."

Meanwhile, Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty, the Art Directors on the film, said, "Padmavati's sets are completely equipped with the best security measures. Despite that, no one could foresee such a rare and unfortunate occurrence."