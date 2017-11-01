Mumbai: Ticket checker held for 'slapping' ticketless traveller

A ticket checker was arrested today for allegedly slapping a man, who was travelling without a ticket at Dadar railway station on Tuesday, a senior GRP official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that one Dheeraj Agarwal was caught without a ticket on platform number five at Dadar Central railway station by ticket checker Ajit Prasad (39) this evening. Prasad took him to his office, where they had an argument over the payment of fine. During the discussion, Agarwal tried to walk away from the office. However, the ticket checker caught hold of him and slapped him, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Agarwal, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful

confinement). "Prasad was arrested and he will be produced in a court tomorrow," the official said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also view - In Pictures: 8 scams that rocked India



