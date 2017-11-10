Mumbai: 24-year-old gynaecologist hangs herself in Goregaon hostel

A 24-year-old resident doctor of Sidhharth Hospital was found hanging in her hostel room on the fifth floor of the hospital building on Thursday morning. The deceased, identified as Sayed Mehzabin Nasrin, had recently joined the hospital as an intern in the Gynaecology department. She was staying in a hostel room alone.



According to police, the incident came to light when a nurse went to her room to remind her of OPD duty, which she was supposed to join on Thursday morning after her weekly off on Wednesday. The nurse knocked on her door several times but she did not respond.

Thereafter, she called the security guard, who spotted her hanging from the ceiling through the window. On being informed, the cops immediately reached the spot. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Sayed was the younger daughter of her family. Her parents and four siblings reside in Ghatkopar.

Speaking to mid-day, Dhanaji Nalavde, senior inspector of Goregaon police station, said, "We have sent her mobile phone and some other belongings to Kalina Forensic Laboratory for examination. Based on primary information, we registered an accidental death report in the case. Further investigation into the matter is on."

When contacted, her mother said, "A family member had spoken to her on Wednesday afternoon. But when the person called her again in the evening, she did not respond to the call."