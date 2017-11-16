Mumbai: 4 people injured as taxi hits them after driver suffers heart attack

Four pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a speeding taxi when its driver suffered a massive heart attack at Mahim in central Mumbai this evening, police said.



Representation pic

The driver of the taxi later died during treatment in the hospital, an official said. "The mishap occurred near Paradise Cinema in Mahim this evening when the taxi driver, identified as Rajpati Dubey, was on his way to Bandra after filling fuel in taxi, he said.

"While driving the taxi, he suffered a massive heart attack due to which, he lost control of the vehicle and it hit at least four pedestrians on the road," he said. All the injured were taken to a private hospital and the driver was rushed to a civic hospital, where he died during treatment, he added.

Two injured identified as Rajendra Kumar (40) and Pratibha Waghmare (43), whereas two others were not identified, police said. A case of accident has been registered at Mahim Police Station and probe is underway, official said. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report, he added.