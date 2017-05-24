Now, you can halt at Mumbai airport's T2 without paying Rs 130 toll



Representational picture

Good News Mumbaikars! If you enter Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 and halt there in the premises, you won't be required to cough up Rs 130 as toll fee as it has been withdrawn. Shiv Sena activists stormed the Mumbai international airport premises on Tuesday, and forced the closure of the toll booth stating it is illegally collecting a steep fee of Rs 130 from each vehicle entering the area.

According to The Times of India, Mumbai airport officials say that a Rs 130 toll fee was charged in order to discourage people, who arrive to drop passengers off from loitering in the premises. But, the move has been criticised by flyers, who allege that the toll collectors won't let them enter the terminal building in time and also accussed them of rude behaviour.

Leading the protest, senior party leader Anil Parab warned that the entire aerodrome, one of the busiest in the country, will be closed if the airport operator (MIAL) collects toll from motorists entering its premises. Dozens of Sena activists forcibly closed the outlet in suburban Vile Parle, calling it "illegal" and shouting slogans against toll collection.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) is a joint venture between GVK group, a private entity, and Airports Authority of India (AAI), a Central government agency. When contacted, MIAL declined to comment on the issue.

However, according to an airport official, only commercial vehicle operators have to pay Rs 130 as entry fee. "There is a designated spot to pick up and drop passengers. However, cab operators pick up passengers from anywhere in the airport area.

"To discourage them from doing so and also to decongest the airport premises, only commercial vehicle operators have to pay Rs 130 as entry fee," the official said.