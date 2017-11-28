Mumbai: Anil Kapoor faces BMC's wrath over illegal construction

After sending notice to actor, civic body demolishes portion of Anil Kapoor's office

While Anil Kapoor is currently on vacation in Germany with wife Sunita, his Mumbai office that houses Anil Kapoor Productions was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation late last week. The actor's office, which is located on the fifth floor of Savoy Chambers in Santacruz (west), drew the ire of the BMC over its alleged unauthorised construction.



A senior civic official from H-west (Bandra) ward told mid-day, "On November 24, we carried out demolition work of cabin and partition inside the office of the structure. In September, we had sent a notice under MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning) Act to the owner of the structure asking him to either regularise the part from Building Proposal department or remove the illegal construction. However, they did not take any action, so we removed the part altogether."

A source working at Kapoor's office said that the production house was given a customary 15-day notice before the razing of the illegal portion. "We cooperated with the officials to the best of our ability. It was obviously a loss for us, but rules are rules. We evacuated the office when they arrived. The repair work post demolition will be taken care of, over the next few days." Kapoor remained unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.

