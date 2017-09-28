

Our space-starved city may get a big chunk of open space in Andheri East. The civic Improvements Committee has cleared a proposal for acquiring a plot reserved for a 'garden' in the Development Plan (DP).

The BMC said a plot measuring 13,321 sqm was reserved in DP-1991 and carried forward in DP-2034, located near Bisleri International Pvt Ltd on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road. Following the procedure of acquiring plots reserved for public amenities, its owner wrote to the BMC to complete purchase formalities.

Space crunch solution

As per the BMC, estimated cost of the plot is R194 crore. It could, however, go up to about R200 crore, owing to a huge shop of marble in the vicinity that would need to be rehabilitated, as per the new Land Acquisition Act.

Also, land prices could change, and the cost would then be calculated as per the latest rate at the time of purchase.

Improvements Committee chairman Anant Nar told mid-day, "Keeping the severe space crunch in Mumbai in mind, we are focusing on taking over land reserved for playgrounds and recreational grounds. A large portion of the Andheri plot is encroachment-free; just one shop, which can be easily shifted."

"Last week, we had visited the site and found only 10 per cent of it encroached. Hence, we decided to go ahead with the acquisition process," he added. According to the official, marble slabs have been kept on the plot in a temporary structure, which can be demolished at any time.

Another member of the Improvements Committee, Congress corporator Vitthal Lokare, said, "Purchase of this plot will be worth it as we don't have to put in much to develop it."

Development plan

The BMC has revealed its plan of developing 41 plots - a total area of 21.8 lakh sqm - into gardens and playgrounds at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The tender process of development of these plots is in the final stage.

Rs 200 cr

Estimated cost of acquiring the plot

Rs 30 cr

Cost at which the 41 plots will be developed