Mumbai: BMC stalls action against contractors responsible for shoddy roads

Were you among those trusting citizens who thought the BMC would take action against the crooks responsible for our shoddy roads, when top boss Ajoy Mehta ordered an FIR against them? Over six months have passed since his order, the guilty contractors are yet to be booked. What's more, officials say no action will be taken for another six months.

Justice delayed or denied?

After the multi-crore road scam came to light last year, BMC was prompt to take action against the six contactors found guilty in the first phase of inquiry. By April 2016, all six had been booked in an FIR.

Fast forward to April 2017, when the civic body submitted its second inquiry report to Mehta, this time indicting 11 contractors. Mehta immediately ordered that an FIR be registered. This time, BMC's losses were even greater - Rs 60 crore - as compared to Rs 11 crore ascertained in the first phase of inquiry. And yet, no case has been filed against the crooked contractors.

Another six months

Asked about the case status, Vinod Chithore, chief engineer of the road department, said, "We have sent show-cause notices to all contractors for blacklisting. Hearings are being held so that they can present their explanations. After following due process of law, further action will be taken."

Another civic official told mid-day, "In July, the BMC had sent show-cause notices to over 280 engineers found guilty in the first and second phases of the road scam inquiry. We are giving all the engineers a chance to present their side with documentary evidence. This process will take at least six months to complete. Till then, there will be no further action."

Just a few of your crooked contractors

Relcon Infraprojects, Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure, R K Madhani and Co, RPS Infraprojects, J Kumar Infraprojects, K R Construction (first phase), Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, Prakash Engineers & Infraprojects, New India Roadways, Priti Construction, and Vitrag Construction (second phase).

