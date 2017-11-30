Mumbai: Cops to question Ketto, NGO over acid-attack victim's allegations of missing funds

This comes after mid-day's report on plight of more victims, all claiming they were exploited to raise money

After dragging their feet for nearly two weeks, the Byculla police yesterday picked up pace in their investigation into allegations that the NGO Make Love Not Scars (MLNS), and crowdfunding platform Ketto, had exploited an acid attack victim to make money.



Zakira Shaikh

mid-day broke the story on November 27, highlighting how the NGO and Ketto allegedly misappropriated the photos of acid attack victim Zakira Shaikh, posting them on social media to raise money for the treatment without informing her or her family.

Earlier, on November 17, the family had even submitted a written complaint to the Byculla police. However, it was only yesterday that the police called the family members to record their statement.

Senior Inspector Avinash Shingte said, "We have also called officials from the NGO and Ketto to the police station with all the relevant documents. Strictest action will be taken against them if we find that the consent of the victim's family was not taken." He added, "We received the complaint on November 17 and had written to the hospital asking for all details. It took several days for the hospital's response. Every document will be scrutinised minutely."