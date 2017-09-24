Mumbai couple commits suicide six months after marriage

Representational picture
A newly married couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves at their home in suburban Malad, police said on Saturday.
Dhanraj Bhuvaneshwarlal Nai (24) and Kajal Dhanraj Nai (19) were found hanging in their room in New Collector compound on Friday night at around 10 in Malvani, Malad West, an official said.
The couple used a saree to make a noose which was tied to a hook attached to the ceiling, he said.
Some people staying in the locality alerted police about the incident, said Deepak Phatangare, senior inspector of Malvani.
Police rushed to the spot and took the couple to a hospital, where they were declared dead before admission, he said.
Dhanraj, who got married just six months ago, worked in a garment shop, the police officer said.
The exact reason for the suicides was not yet known, he said, adding a probe was underway.
