Mumbai Crime: 2 held for throwing commuter off train in Kanjurmarg

Two people have been arrested for stealing a mobile phone from a commuter and pushing him out of a running train in Kanjurmarg. The accused were at large for nearly a month.
The incident took place on April 28, when Shailendra Pottekal boarded a train from Kanjurmarg to Kurla. After going through the CCTV footage, the police identified one of the accused as Imtiaz Shaikh, who led the cops to Nohid Khan (29) and Mohammad Sheikh (28). The accused have been charg-ed under sections of the IPC.
