Mumbai Crime: Motorist stabs toll operator at Bandra Worli Sea Link



The accused holding the knife with which he attacked the staffer

This motorist just wanted to zip away. And so, when stopped for toll at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link booth last evening, he lost it and knifed the staffer who had come in his way.

Also read: Businessman crashes car into iron barricade on Bandra-Worli sea link

A bleeding Kiran Chavan, 35, the supervisor at the toll booth for the last two years who was attacked, was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed there.

Also read - Mumbai: Guard injured after speeding car knocks him down at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Vrooming on

Talking to mid-day, spokesperson for MEP, the firm that runs toll plazas in the city, Uttra Ayyer said, "Around 5.14 pm, an Innova car, headed towards Worli, tried to pass without paying toll. So, Chavan got out of the booth and stood in front of the car. The driver continued driving, stopping just inches from Chavan, after which he got out of the vehicle, thrashed him and then attacked with a sharp weapon."

According to toll plaza officials, the accused was joined by another who kicked Chavan. They have been taken to the police station and the process of registering an FIR is on, said an official.

You may also like - Mumbai: 12 gruesome accidents that highlight civic apathy

