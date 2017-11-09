Mumbai Crime: 52-year-old British man booked for raping Thane woman

A 52-year-old British National has been booked for raping and cheating a 42-year-old woman from Thane. The woman made a private complaint and the magistrate’s court has now ordered the police to register a case against the man as per reports by the Times of India.



The woman and British National were live-in partners and met in a spiritual centre near Nasik in 2015. A few days later, the two started living together. A policeman said, "She claimed he had promised marriage and lured her into a physical relationship, but later refused to marry her." He added that the woman had allegedly transferred Rs 2 lakhs to his bank account during a trip to Nepal and he had also used her debit card to make purchases worth Rs 1 lakh.

The woman also accompanied him to England on the pretext of getting married but soon told her to return to India. On herreturnshe tried to contact him but in vain. She then approached the police, but they refused to lodge a complaint. She then filed a complaint in court.

