Mumbai Crime: Man dies after beaten with bamboo stick on head after minor tiff

A heated argument led to a scuffle, which ended with a person’s murder in Lalbaug on Wednesday night. Kalachowki police sources said that two residents of Rangari Badak chawl had an altercation over a petty issue with a former resident of that chawl, which led to the murder of Vaibhav Jadhav, 24.

Jadhav had recently shifted to a MHADA building in Kalachowki after redevelopment work began at the Lalbaug chawl. "Jadhav would visit the chawl every evening to meet his friends. On Wednesday, he was waiting for his friends to show up around 11 pm, when the two accused, brothers Jagdish and Vijay Padwal, were standing nearby. At one point, Jadhav laughed out loud while looking at the brothers. The accused, both residents of the same chawl and in their forties, confronted Jadhav, who ignored them, initially. But, Jagdish kept prodding Jadhav. It seems Jadhav had teased the duo about one of their brothers, who suffers from a mental condition. Heated words were exchanged, following which Vijay picked up a bamboo stick that was lying on the ground and hit Jadhav on the head."

As Jadhav fell on the ground, bleeding profusely, the two accused fled from the site. Local residents rushed Jadhav to KEM hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Senior Inspector Dilip Ugle said, "Both the accused are absconding. We have formed a team to hunt them down. We have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) 34 (common intention) against the Padwal brothers for grievously injuring Jadhav and causing his death."

Nilesh, Jadhav’s brother, said, "The Padwal brothers should be given the strictest punishment for tearing apart our family."