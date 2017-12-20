Mumbai Crime: Minor kills student for making noise while playing cricket

The Mulund police have booked a 17-year-old boy for killing an 18-year-old student on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Alauddin Pathan, 18, was studying near his house, when the 17-year-old got into a fight with him over making noise

Deceased Alauddin Pathan

On Monday afternoon, when the 17-year-old boy was playing cricket, Pathan asked him to keep the noise down. The two got into a physical fight over this and the minor punched Pathan, who fell on a iron pillar and collapsed, a police officer said. "His friends took him to a private hospital, which referred him to the BMC-run MT Agarwal Hospital," added an officer. Pathan was, however, declared dead on arrival.

"I was at Teen Haat Naka, when I was informed that my son had been beaten up and was taken to hospital. When I reached the hospital, he was dead," said a sobbing Rafique. "Scuffles between the boys were a regular thing. I never thought this would cost him his life," he added.



Pathan's father Rafique Pathan

"The minor was arrested on the same day and booked under IPC section 302 (murder). He has been sent to the Dongri Remand home," said Keshav Kasar, police inspector, Mulund Police station. "We are awaiting the post mortem report, to know the exact cause of death," added the inspector.

