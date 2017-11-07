Mumbai Crime: Russian molested near her house by unidentified man

A 25-year-old Russian national filed a complaint against an unidentified man who allegedly molested her near the entrance of her residential building in Borivli. Cops are looking for a suspect with a tattoo on his hand, as described by the complainant.

Representation pic

She recently settled in Borivli after marrying an Indian. On November 1, she arrived home at night in an auto rickshaw. While she got off near her building, she felt someone follow her. Within moments, the accused grabbed her from behind and molested her. She struggled to break free and screamed. This alerted other residents of the building who rushed out, but the accused fled.

She filed a complaint at MHB police station after the incident. She had noticed the tattoo of a heart and a cross on the right thumb of the accused and described it to the police.