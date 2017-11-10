Mumbai Crime: Two carpenters held for killing associate in Kherwadi

Kherwadi police have arrested two carpenters for beating their associate to death in a tiff over preparing a drawer on Wednesday night.

Representational Pic

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Pawar, 25, was living with his elder brother in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East and was working as a carpenter with the accused -- Chotelal Sahini, 40 and Rakesh Sahini, 25. He had brought some carpentry orders for both Chotelal and Rakesh, but they were already running behind deadline.

According to the Kherwadi police, on November 7, Pawar had asked Chotelal and Rakesh to speed up the job and finish making the drawer. On the same night, he went to Chotelal's residence near Gausiya Masjid, Bandra East to check whether they had finished the job. When Chotelal didn't reply and as Pawar was drunk, the latter started abusing him and hit him with a stick that was lying in the house. This resulted in heated argument between the two, an officer said.

Angered, Chotelal took a hammer and hit Pawar on his head. Meanwhile, Rakesh took a hockey stick and started beating Pawar. After the incident, Pawar was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra by some neighbours, whereas Chotelal and Rakesh went to Kherwadi Police station and lodged an FIR against Pawar for assault and abuse.

On November 8, Pawar succumbed to his head injuries. "As soon as we got information about Pawar's death, we apprehended both accused," said Kherwadi Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Patil. "We have booked them under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention)" he added.