Mumbai Crime: Woman files fake rape case against ex-lover because she was angry with him

A woman approached the court stating that she had filed a fake rape case against her ex-lover after he went incommunicado for a week. The 28-year-old man was acquitted by the court of rape charges after the complainant, now his wife, admitted that she had filed a fake case against him, as per reports by the Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

The woman told the court that the couple initially had differences but were now married and also had a child. In 2016, the Shivaji Nagar police had booked the accused after his then-girlfriend alleged that he had raped her under the pretext of marriage.

The couple met at a wedding in 2011 and fell in love. They then informed their parents. In 2014 the man rented an apartment in the city and started to meet in the privacy of his home which is when they got into a sexual relationship.

The woman also said that she got pregnant in 2015 but had the fetus aborted after the accused asked her to. In 2016 the man went to Uttar Pradesh to meet his parents during which time he was incommunicado for a week. This, the woman said, angered her and she decided to file a case of rape against the man.

A year after the case was taken to trial, the woman was summoned to give her testimony; in which she said that the man had never forced himself on her and neither did he ever refuse to marry her. She also refused to support the prosecutor's claims. She added that as soon as the accused returned to the city he got in touch with her and they settled their differences. Based on this, the court acquitted the man.

