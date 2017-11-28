Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Early beginnings

For most writers, the flair for the pen is an early attribute, and Twinkle Khanna seems no different. The actor-turned-columnist posted this blast from the past of treasures that surfaced during mother Dimple Kapadia's spring cleaning.

A certificate from her Panchagani boarding school endorsed her academic progress as "very good", while she also shared a picture with a school chum.

But what got us interested was a neatly labelled floppy disc - yes, those were the early '90s - with the words Tina's Book, harking back to Khanna's first tryst with writing. We wonder what must have caught the fancy of a budding author back then.



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The head that wears the crown

Something seems to have caught the gaze of newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar at a media interaction at a Lower Parel five-star yesterday.

When the party didn't end at BKC

Be it a concert or a big-ticket event, most of the gossip and fun happens at the official after parties. With the international gig season on in full swing, the city has been witness to many sundowners in the last few weeks. One such soiree was Firestone hitmaker, KYGO's party at BKC's The Good Wife (the DJ had to cancel his Delhi gig due to the pollution levels, we are told).

Hosted by owner Ryan Tham (with former actor and wife Minissha Lamba in tow), the Norwegian DJ binged on pizzas and lamb sliders. With KYGO being off duty, DJ Frank Walker manned the console at the party, which also saw designer Narendra Kumar in attendance.

The successful DJ was keen to know more about Mumbai's nightlife, its music scene, and its appeal to a wide age bracket, which he discussed at length with the hosts over vodka and tequila.

Thanks anyway!

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump created yet another Twitter hullabaloo when he wrote, "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" The magazine refuted the statement by issuing a clarification that it does not comment on its choice until publication, which this year is on December 6. The tweet, however, travelled through the global online sphere with known names including tennis star Andy Murray and comedian-actor Kumail Nanjiani taking potshots at Trump with their own tweaks to the tweet.



Donald Trump

Closer home, actor Ashwin Mushran ended the tweet with, "Then they asked if Ravichandran was my first name. I said 'I'm Mushran'... They hung up?" Trust these Tweeple to never disappoint when you are having a bad day!

The young and the powerful

He made the world pick between macaroons and Macron. And won too, we suspect. Thirty-nine-year-old Emmanuel Macron became the youngest ever occupant of the Elysee Palace when he defeated Marine Le Pen in May 2017. Now, The French Exception, a book will reveal the inside story of his rise to power, background and vision for France and the world.

Written by Paris-based British journalist Adam Plowright, it looks at how the young leader catapulted into global recognition, and seems set to be a key player in policy across Europe and the rest of the world. This one is bound to offer an insight into the ticking brain of one of the world's most dynamic leaders.

In Gauri's words

Three months after her murder, a new title brings together senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's writings spanning languages, publications and her career. The Way I See It: A Gauri Lankesh Reader has been edited by professor of sociology Chandan Gowda, and releases on November 30.

Known for her bold views against right-wing Hindu extremism, caste-based discrimination and her campaign for women's rights, Lankesh was posthumously awarded the prestigious Anna Politkovskaya Award in honour of the slain Russian journalist. Voices, as they say, can be silenced, but words continue to echo long after.