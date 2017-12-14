Mumbai: Doctors separate conjoined twins after 12-hour surgery

After spending over a year being joined to one another, twins Love and Prince were successfully separated on Tuesday, post a 12-hour surgery at the Wadia hospital

After spending over a year being joined to one another, twins Love and Prince were successfully separated on Tuesday, post a 12-hour surgery at the Wadia hospital. The unique surgery - only the second such case at Wadia - involved 20 doctors.



Twins Love and Prince before and after the 12-hour surgery

Their mother Sheetal Zalte found out she was having conjoined twins 24 weeks into her pregnancy. "My children were born on September 19 of last year. I was really scared about their health as they shared several organs," she said. Extensive investigations were conducted before the surgery. The two shared their liver, intestine and bladder.

"At the tender age of 1 year and 3 months, Love and Prince underwent this complicated surgery and are currently stable in paediatric ICU. They will be under observation for few days, which will be followed by multiple surgeries to ensure they are fit. The most challenging part of the surgery was to provide the skin to cover both the children," said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals. The Zalte family in Ghatkopar are elated seeing their children stable after such a rare surgery.