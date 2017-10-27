A new notification from the state government has increased stamp duty across Maharashtra by one per cent, but Mumbaikars needn't worry, as the city has been exempted from it, at least for now.



The additional 1 percent stamp duty will be collected under Section 28 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, for any purchase that involves a stamp duty, like new or resale property. Representation pic

Sub-registrar offices across the state received a copy on Thursday of the October 10 notification, which mentions an amendment to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act that has caused the additional levy. This notification would be applicable in the state's 26 municipal corporations and local bodies.

The recent notification (mid-day has a copy) clears all ambiguity and states that the additional 1 percent stamp duty will be collected under Section 28 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, as payment over and above the 5 percent stamp duty and Rs 30,000 registration charge, which will be paid by the buyer of any property or in any other documentation which attracts a stamp duty.

Government says

Speaking to mid-day, Suresh Jadhav, additional controller of stamps, General Stamp Office said, "Mumbai and its suburbs are exempted as BMC has a separate act and doesn't not come under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act." When asked if the norms will be introduced in Mumbai too, Jadhav replied in the negative, stating, "We have no such information and if at all the government intends [to issue the levy], then there needs to be a separate notification for the same, but there is no such information as yet."

Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary, Urban Development department said, "The latest notification has only been made to make a few mandatory changes in the wordings of the ordinance, post the introduction of GST. The additional 1 percent stamp duty will continue to be collected as always wherever the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act is in force." When asked if there was any intent or plan to introduce the duty in Mumbai and its suburbs, she replied in the negative.

Confusion continued

Meanwhile, SG Kulkarni, in-charge of LBT (Local Body Tax) department, Panvel Municipal Corporation told mid-day about the confusion that existed prior to this notification, "As per our notification, from January 1 to June 30, this 1 percent was being collected along with stamp duty charges under the LBT head, and the payment of additional 1 per cent continued to be collected until September 15. With no clarity on whether to continue or not to continue collecting this additional 1 per cent, the same the confusion continued amidst real estate agents and property buyers."

Jointsub registrar(Panvel 2), P Palankar, said, "I just got the circular in hand this [Thursday] morning and I request the people not to argue with us, as we are only adhering to the government order." "We have already started drafting a notice and it would be issued within a day or two to those executors who did not pay the additional 1 percent," he added.

You may also like to see: Photos: Fire Breaks Out Near Bandra Station In Mumbai