Mumbai: IIT Bombay project to clean up Powai lake gets government nod

IIT-B project to clean up Powai lake now has the support of Satyapal Singh Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh on Saturday extended his support to the project

The Powai lake clean-up mission undertaken by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, might finally see the light of day. The Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh expressed his desire to extend support to the project when he visited the institute on Saturday.



Powai lake

IIT-B's plan to rejuvenate and clean the lake was stuck in limbo as it was waiting for a nod from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While they organised a few clean-up sessions, the sheer size of the lake -- spread over an area of 550 acres (2.2 km) -- made it a difficult task to achieve. The project has been pending for over two years now.

"IIT-B should send an application to our department so that we can look into what can be done. We will verify how the Water Resources Department can be of help in the cleaning and beautification project of the lake," said Singh at the press conference held on campus.

While lauding the institute's recent achievements in world higher education rankings, he stressed on the need for further government assistance. "We understand that more funding is required over and above the existing '400 crore alloted for the IITs. Hence, the Central government has taken up a plan to lend assistance to 10 institutes from the government and private sector with funding and other facilities," Singh added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here