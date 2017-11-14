Mumbai: Man chokes on Guthka while swimming, dies

In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old man who had gone swimming at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation pool died after he choked on gutkha he had consumed. The police said that the man was a resident of Kalyan and may have swallowed the guthka while swimming as per reports by the Times of India. A post mortem report is still awaited.



Representational Image

The man and his friends went for a swim to the pool in Dombivali. A life guard at the pool said that the man jumped into the pool but did not come out. The lifeguard then immediately jumped into the pool and brought the man out with the help of others.

The lifeguard said that when he tried to resuscitate the man, he threw up guthka. He was then rushed to AIMS hospital in Dombivali, where he died during treatment. The supervisor of the swimming pool said, "After our life guard noticed that Parihar did not come out,he immediately jumped in. Gutkha may have choked him." The manpada police have filed a case of accidental death.

As per senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule, "A primary probe revealed Parihar had consumed gutkha." The family of the deceased said that he knew how to swim and used to consume guthka.

