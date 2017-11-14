Mumbai: Monorail services between Wadala and Chembur set to restart in 10 days

Those who have been travelling by the monorail between Wadala and Chembur will have to wait for another 10 days for services to resume, suspended after the fire at Mysore Colony station that damaged two coaches of a rake.



Monorail services have been shut down a number of times due to technical issues. File pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been facing a loss of Rs 5 lakh each day. So, if it takes another 10 days for it to restart, the Authority will suffer a loss of Rs 50-55 lakh.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior MMRDA official said, "The report on the fire, which occurred at Mysore Colony station, is expected in another eight to 10 days, after which services will begin. We are checking all the 10 monorail trains that we have, in order to prevent any such incident in the future."

Since the time monorail phase-I was inaugurated, it has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Sources in the MMRDA said the service has been facing several issues and a number of times it had to be shut down for technical reasons.

In view of the fire, phase II services between Wadala and Jacob Circle, which the Authority plans to start by the beginning of next year, would undergo a strict safety certification process.

Meanwhile, sources said the process of claiming insurance for the Rs 15-20 crore loss that MMRDA has already faced due to the fire, would start soon.

Yesterday, the train was taken to the monorail car depot at Wadala, after which officials from Scoomi visited the MMRDA headquarters and discussed the incident with senior officials.

