Mumbai police unveils child safety awareness programme

The Mumbai Police and Cartoon Network have partnered to unveil the city's largest child safety and security awareness programme titled 'BachchePoliceBulayenge'. Under the initiative, children will dial the police helpline number 100 for people in need, Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar said in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Mumbai Police also launched the Traffic Guide Project, a community outreach initiative. Representational picture



At the event, the Mumbai Police also launched the Traffic Guide Project, a community outreach initiative. While addressing children, a top cop referred to the popular cartoon character 'Kris' and educated them about how to deal with strangers and explained about the importance of observing traffic rules.

"Participation of public and community will help the police to perform better. Their assistance and help to maintain and observe traffic regulations will go a long way," Padsalgikar said. On the Traffic Guide Project, he said a number of elderly people met him and showed their interest in assisting the traffic police in helping pedestrians to cross the road, asking motorists not to cross the line, in early morning and evening hours.



"I think it's a good initiative and a good example of public and community building. As of now there are 5000 traffic guides from different background and the number will increase in the coming days," he said. Another police official said that the campaign aims to educate and sensitise children to be aware, responsible and to adhere to rules and regulations.



While addressing children, activist and banker Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asked them to take care of themselves. "Police are the real heroes who take care of us in an adverse situation. Children must know whom to talk to and whom not to talk to because, sometimes, strangers have bad intentions," she said.