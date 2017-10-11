You can expect some rain this evening in the maximum city. Considering Mumbaikars have been experiencing showers accompanied with thunder and lightening for the past few days, this forecast by the IMD comes as no surprise.



Pic courtesy/Twitter

As per today’s forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy thundershowers across the city.

In a statement Ajay Kumar from IMD Mumbai, said, "There is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and over the Arabian Sea which is giving the city these showers. This isolated showers are expected to remain till Wednesday. "

As per the meteriological department, the monsoons are considered to have wained only after there has been no rain for five days, coupled with a drop in humidity levels. As of Tuesday, the humidity continued to be 92% in Colaba and 83% in Santacruz.