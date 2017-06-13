Mumbai records 90.09 pass percentage in Maharashtra Board SSC results

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results were finally declared this morning. Out of a total 16,44,016 students who appeared for the examination from across nine zones of Maharashtra, 14,58,855 have passed, recording a pass percentage of 88.74 per cent this year. The pass percentage has dropped by 0.82 per cent this year.

A total of 3,42,973 students appeared for the examination from the Mumbai division, out of which 3,08,996 candidates have passed, recording pass percentage of 90.09 per cent. The Konkan region tops the list with 96.18 per cent, while the Nagpur division ranks the lowest with 83.67 per cent.

As in previous years, the girls have outdone the boys with a pass percentage of 91.46 per cent against the boys’ percentage of 86.51. In Mumbai, 72,710 students have got 75 per cent and above, 1,04,999 have scored 60 per cent and above, and 98,610 students have got 45 per cent and above. A total of 3,903 candidates have received additional marks for sports, while 81,000 have received the advantage of participation in art. There are 1,08,915 students with ATKT (allowed to keep term).