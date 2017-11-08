Mumbai: RPF cop suspended after man escapes custody

An RPF official has been suspended, after an accused arrested by the Mankhurd RPF escaped from custody while being escorted to the court. According to sources, Imran Khan, 22, had been arrested in a signal wire theft case.

Representational picture

RPF Sub-Inspector Gangadhin was taking him to the railway court at CSMT, when he requested to be excused to go to the loo. But, Khan managed to escape. Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner, CR, confirmed Gangadhin's suspension.