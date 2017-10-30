Mumbai schools refuse to cut short Diwali vacation for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The state government has asked schools to cut short their Diwali holidays to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, on October 31. And schools aren't amused by this circular, issued on October 25. The teachers' union has refused to follow it and said schools will celebrate the day as and when they reopen after November 1.



Principals slam circular

As per the circular, the state has asked schools to mark the day by conducting a cultural programme with various activities, like drama, singing and slogan competitions. Schools have also been asked to intimate their entire programme itinerary to the education department. Principals have slammed the circular, calling it thoughtless.

"We are following the circular and have asked our teachers to attend school on October 31 and also inform their students to come for the programme. But the education department has issued it without any thought. This year, due to the number of unplanned holidays declared during heavy rainfall, students and teachers have anyway got a shorter vacation; and yet, the department has asked us to conduct a programme in the middle of the holidays," said Prashant Redij, president of the Principals' Association of Mumbai. The teachers' union is having none of it and standing its ground - programme only after schools reopen.

Out for vacation

President of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (Mumbai region) Anil Bornare said, "Many teachers and students have gone out of station for their holidays. It is not possible for us to conduct the programme on October 31. We will write a letter to the education department and inform that schools will celebrate the day only after the Diwali vacation gets over."

